Some 67% of Saudi Arabia’s consumers list clean and safe water as a significant environmental concern over the next five years —up from 66% in 2023.

About 77% of KSA consumers believe the government has made significant progress towards sustainability targets in the past year, compared to 41% in the US and 32% in Europe, said the 2024 Ecolab Watermark Study.

The study said 67% of KSA consumers believe that businesses have made significant progress towards sustainability targets in the past year, compared to 40% in the US and 35% in Europe and 70% of KSA consumers value reporting transparency and believe progress when it is reported.

The World Resources Institute projects global water demand to increase by 20% to 25% by 2050, and that the entire population of the Mena region will live under extremely high water stress by then.

Decisive steps

As one of the world’s most water-stressed nations, Saudi Arabia is taking decisive steps to bolster its water security. Supported by the newly established Saudi Water Authority and the National Water Strategy, the kingdom is addressing the growing demands of its population with a proactive approach to water stewardship.

The second edition of Ecolab’s Watermark Study, was conducted in 15 countries across six regions, including the US, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, India/Middle East/Africa (IMEA) and China. The study aims to provide a global overview of water stewardship through water’s importance, usage, connection to climate, and responsibility among key consumer populations, revealing several key insights in KSA.

Commenting on the report, Stefan Umiastowski, Ecolab's Senior Vice-President CEO India, Middle-East & Africa said: “The findings of this year's Watermark Study reflect the current reality in Saudi Arabia: significant strides have been made in water management, but there is still more work to be done. The progress we’re seeing aligns closely with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030, showcasing an undeniable commitment to addressing the critical threat of water scarcity.

Right direction

“By continuing to invest in water resources and expanding private sector participation, Saudi Arabia is clearly moving in the right direction—laying the groundwork for a future that is not only water-secure but setting a global example for sustainable water management.”

The study highlights an encouraging trend: KSA consumers are becoming more confident that business and government leaders are serious about addressing water scarcity. Compared to last year, the perception of how much each of the following types of leaders care about the impact of their organisation on water conservation has increased:

•Business leaders: from 68% in 2023 to 73% in 2024.

•Government leaders: from 75% in 2023 to 81% in 2024.

•Non-profit and conservation leaders: 72% to 73% in 2024.

The willingness of KSA consumers to support businesses that prioritise sustainability is also on the rise. The study found that 81% of consumers are prepared to pay a premium for environmentally friendly products—up from 79% last year—underscoring the rising environmental consciousness among KSA consumers.

Notably, KSA consumers view the food & beverage, manufacturing, and agricultural industries as the most responsible for water use and conservation, reflecting the importance of targeted efforts within these key sectors.

Consumer awareness

Umiastowski added: "As consumer awareness around environmental sustainability, especially water, continues to surge, businesses in Saudi Arabia are recognising the strategic imperative to act. Those who invest in sustainable practices aren’t just meeting expectations—they’re establishing trust and gaining a competitive advantage. At Ecolab, we witness first-hand how smart water management can drive operational efficiency, boost profitability, and fortify businesses against future disruptions. In today’s business landscape, sustainability is no longer optional—it’s a powerful lever for long-term success.”

Ecolab reports the Watermark Study annually to encourage, educate, and inspire others to take action by providing a unique consumer perspective on the water crisis. This perspective offers key information on where and how stakeholders—such as governments, NGOs, businesses, and others—can collaborate to address the issue.

The Ecolab Watermark Study was conducted in partnership with Morning Consult in early 2024 among a sample of general population adults. Ecolab will update and release new editions of its Ecolab Watermark Study.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).