Warba Bank announced its participation in the annual conference of the International Monetary Fund, which is scheduled to be held between October 9-15 in Marrakesh, Morocco. Warba Bank will participate with a high-level delegation headed by Vice Chairman, Bader Khalid Al-Shalfan.

Regarding his participation in this conference, Vice Chairman, Bader Khalid Al-Shalfan, commented: “Given the development that Warba Bank has witnessed recently, especially with regard to developing its investment and financing portfolio, in light of the global trend towards the Islamic banking sector, which has been able to prove its remarkable success, Warba Bank believes that participating in this important international conference is an opportunity to gain more experience and also get to know potential international strategic partners that would contribute to consolidating the distinguished position that the Bank aims to occupy in the Islamic banking sector.”

The IMF Conference works to provide a meeting platform for a global policy dialogue between high-level decision makers, including central banks governors and ministers, officials in regulatory bodies and those concerned with setting standards for conventional and Islamic finance, and CEOs of major private and public financial institutions, and academics, to formulate a vision for the continued growth of the financial sector and setting a framework for continued work in this field to achieve positive results and overcome the difficulties that it may face.

Warba Bank is one of the banks that has achieved great successes in a short period, as it occupied a leading position in the field of Islamic digital banking services for individuals, and it is one of the largest local banks in the number of shareholders, and these are among the most prominent components that make the bank close to all members of society, in addition Warba Bank is considered among the 50 largest banks in the Middle East in terms of market value for the year 2023 – Forbes Middle East classification. The Bank met the aspirations of Kuwaitis and deservedly gained their trust. It succeeded, shortly after its establishment, in proving its position in the banking sector, and it occupied a leading position in the field of Islamic digital banking services for individuals.

© 2022 Arab Times Kuwait English Daily. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).