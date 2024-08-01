Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions based in US, has collaborated with Gulf Data Hub (GDH), a leader in colocation services and data center solutions, for deploying a new purpose-built data centre within Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Unveiling the details surrounding their transformational multi-year data center collaboration project at DSO, Vertiv said for almost 10 years, it had lent its expertise and resources to help realize GDH’s project potential, providing next-generation technologies and solutions that have proven influential in helping meet critical milestones.

The Dubai Silicon Oasis data center's implementation has enabled GDH to maintain robust operational efficiency with enhanced power usage effectiveness (PUE) while supporting world-class functionality standards.

For the project, Vertiv said it had supported GDH in successfully deploying a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art data center in Dubai Silicon Oasis, helping to achieve high energy efficiency and operational excellence.

This collaboration recognizes their shared commitment to establish new data center efficiencies and sustainability benchmarks in the region, leveraging Vertiv uninterruptible power supply (UPS), energy storage and cooling technologies, it stated.

GDH said it has significantly expanded its operational footprint in the region in recent years, with five facilities in Abu Dhabi, six in Saudi Arabia, and two in Egypt.

Throughout the project’s development, the regional group faced many obstacles. Finding a way to align a vision with financial limitations, attaining sustainable energy production, and upholding an ideal research setting were key priorities.

Co-ordinating the integration of energy resources, effective waste disposal methods and water reuse proved to be challenging tasks.

Moreover, the site’s susceptibility to adverse weather conditions and its proximity to environmentally delicate areas necessitated strict compliance with environmental laws and sustainability standards, it added.

Ian Paul, the colocation and hyperscale strategic segments director for Middle East, Turkey & Central Asia at Vertiv, said: "Collaborating with Gulf Data Hub on the innovative 16MW data centre at DSO showcases our dedication to pioneering data center efficiency and sustainability in the region. Through our advanced UPS and cooling solutions, we have empowered GDH to attain exceptional energy efficiency and operational excellence, establishing new benchmarks for functionality and sustainability throughout the Middle East."

Himmath Mohammed, Chief Information Officer at Gulf Data Hub, said: "Vertiv's commitment to innovation and reliability has been a driving force in shaping the data center landscape. As we navigate the dynamic challenges of the digital era, Vertiv continues to stand out as a strategic partner, providing cutting-edge solutions that enable operational efficiency and resilience."

GDH, he stated, has been known as a provider of high-standard colocation services, cloud solutions, and disaster recovery capabilities.

The group began collaborating with Vertiv on the Dubai Silicon Oasis 4MW facility on multiple data centers across the Middle East. Since its inauguration, the facility has expanded its operational scope to meet the growing demands for sophisticated data management and energy-efficient solutions.

"I am confident that Vertiv's forward-thinking approach will continue to play a pivotal role in addressing the evolving needs of businesses in the ever-changing technological landscape," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).