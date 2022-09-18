DUBAI - A delegation from the US State of Utah discussed establishing new economic partnerships with the UAE during a meeting held in Dubai and organised by the US-UAE Business Council, the State of Utah Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity and the World Trade Centre Utah.

Led by Governor Spencer J. Cox, the delegation included over sixty prominent Utah government officials, business executives, and community leaders, including First Lady Abby Cox, House Speaker Brad Wilson, and Senate President J. Stuart Adams.

The American delegation discussed strengthening relations with the UAE and opportunities for future cooperation with nearly 100 businessmen and women from both sides.

In his keynote remarks, Governor Spencer J. Cox highlighted the strong UAE-Utah relations, stressing the delegation's keenness to enhance them and develop aspects of joint cooperation across all fields.

For his part, Sean Murphy, Chargé d'Affaires at the United States Embassy in Abu Dhabi, emphasised the opportunities for UAE-US businesses to innovate together to further grow trade relationships with states like Utah, noting to the variety of innovative businesses. "The lure of the UAE's business culture and friendly investment environment, combined with Utah's demonstrated history of innovation, is sure to bring about a meaningful partnership."

Over the course of two days, the delegation met with key UAE government officials and business organisations as well as cultural activities. The delegation also discussed opportunities in healthcare, life sciences, aerospace and defense, transportation and water security The delegates were broken into specific tracks that match delegates’ specialties with the aim of sharing experiences and best practices and exploring business opportunities specific to these dedicated sectors.