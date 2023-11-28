US and Israeli intelligence chiefs have arrived in the Qatari capital to discuss the "next phase" of a deal between Hamas and Israel in Gaza, a source briefed on their visit said Tuesday.

"The director of the CIA and the director of the Israeli National Intelligence Agency (Mossad) are in Doha to meet with the Qatari prime minister to build on the progress of the extended humanitarian pause agreement and to initiate further discussions about the next phase of a potential deal," the source told AFP, adding that Egyptian officials were also present.