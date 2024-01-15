The US military said Sunday its forces shot down a cruise missile fired at an American destroyer warship from Huthi controlled areas of Yemen, the latest clash over attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

"On January 14 at approximately 4:45 p.m. (Sanaa time) an anti-ship cruise missile fired from Iranian-backed Huthi militant areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon (DDG 58), which was operating in the Southern Red Sea," the United States Central Command said in a statement.

US fighter aircraft shot down the missile and there were no injuries or damage reported, according to CENTCOM.