Gaza: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said today that the number of displaced people in the southern Gaza Strip exceeded 1.7 million people, including about a million displaced people inside UNRWA shelter centers, with only less than 8% of their food, water, and treatment needs being provided.



UNRWA indicated that a large displacement situation is still ongoing from the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip to the town of Rafah due to the continuing Israeli bombing of the city, which has targeted shelter centers, including the UNRWA Training and Industry Center, which contains thousands of displaced and afflicted people fleeing the shelling and the Israeli rockets, causing the death and injury of dozens of displaced people.