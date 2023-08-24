University of Doha for Science and Technology welcomes over 7,000 students for Fall semester 2023/2024

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has embarked on a new academic year with more than 7,000 students enrolled for the Fall 23/24. New and returning students have joined five Colleges offering more than 60 programmes in the fields of Business, Computing and Information Technology, Engineering and Technology, Health Sciences and General Education.

The University organized “Ahlan”, a two-day event to celebrate more than 1,700 new joiners and provide them with guidance and support. The Student Engagement Department, a division of Student Affairs, held many interactive sessions to introduce new students to the campus life and facilities. Students had the opportunity to interact with faculty members and deans from the Colleges in addition to connecting with their peers and various Student Affairs divisions such as Sport and Wellness, Counselling and Accessibility Services, Admissions and Registration and Student Central Services.

In addition to academic advising, new joiners were also introduced to extracurricular activities and programmes, notably the different student clubs they can join to engage in and experience university life.

Addressing the students, UDST president Dr Salem Al-Naemi, said: “Welcome to a university that embodies inclusivity, integrity and innovation at its core. You are now part of a strong community that will empower you and push you to new heights. Do not shy away from challenges, but consider them as an opportunity to learn and grow. We are pleased to see many new enthusiastic faces who are eager to integrate UDST and graduate as sought-after professionals who will contribute to the innovation and sustainable development of the State of Qatar and the global community.”

UDST is starting the academic year with eight new programmes created to address the market needs and contribute to economic growth in Qatar and the world. These are Bachelor’s degrees in Marine Engineering, Smart Manufacturing Engineering, Software Engineering, and Midwifery; Post-Diploma Bachelor in Midwifery, a Master’s programme in Sustainable Tourism Management, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Interprofessional Neonatal Intensive Care, and a Post-Graduate Diploma in STEM/TVET Education.

At UDST both Qatari citizens and children of Qatari women are exempt from the payment of tuition fees for Bachelor’s degree and diploma programmes.

On the sideline of the “Ahlan” event, Gulf Times spoke to Student Affairs vice president Christopher Bridges, who said: “Today’s event is for student engagement, student life and academics, so they have the chance to meet their academic adviser and if they want to make any changes, they can do so. It is also to get connected to other students in clubs or in sports. We have a first year experience programme which will be working with our new students all year to make sure they are integrated into the university well and getting set up in all aspects in their life. UDST is fully committed to the full development of the student.”

Ali Rashid, a new student said: “I enrolled to study AI. I expect to work in this industry and intend to be excellent in this major. The “Ahlan” event is very good, everything well organised. The UDST environment is superb. I hope to enjoy my studies here too.”

Noor Mohamed, another new student said: ‘I enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, telecommunications and network. I like to study engineering because I love physics and mathematics. It was my dream to study engineering. I strongly recommend UDST to other students because they have special programmes that are not available in other institutions,” Noor concluded.

