The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Sunday it had received reports of a vessel being hit by an unknown projectile on the aft section that resulted in a fire, 70 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's port of Aden.

"Damage control is underway, the Master reports no casualties and the vessel is proceeding to its next port of call," UKMTO added.

(Reporting by Clauda Tanios, Editing by Timothy Heritage)