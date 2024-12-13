In a milestone for sustainability and innovation in the UAE, Kezad Group and Witthal Gulf Industries have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the UAE’s first lithium battery recycling plant.

The collaboration, signed during Automechanika Dubai 2024, aims to establish a cutting-edge battery recycling facility that contributes to sustainable industrial practices while supporting the UAE's environmental objectives.

The facility, which is scheduled to commence full operations by Q2 2027, will have the capacity to recycle 5,000 tons of battery waste annually by 2027. Doing so will save an estimated 20,000 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year, reduce the need for energy-intensive mining, and create new opportunities for local employment and innovation, a statement said.

This project aligns with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 goals and its Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031, underscoring the nation’s leadership in green industrial development, it said.

The plant will support the EV ecosystem by fostering renewable energy storage, reducing the carbon footprint of battery manufacturing, and promoting sustainable practices through advanced carbon capture technologies and material recovery methods.

During a panel discussion at Automechanika Dubai’s Innovation4Mobility main feature, Sugumaran Devaraja, Advisor, Witthal Gulf Industries, said: “At Witthal, we have a strong vision for the sustainable future of human mobility. We have over a decade of strong understanding of the future of trade – we are already involved in the battery trade segment and the supply materials that go into battery manufacturing. We wanted to find a gap where we could play our part that matched KEZAD’s automotive hub ambition.”

Establishing a fully operational lithium battery recycling plant lays the foundation for a robust EV ecosystem within Kezad, but will also be a fundamental element of Whittal’s growth, he said.

“We are poised for the next phase of growth as a company. We want to build technology and other ecosystems around the factory, so whether it's carbon capture or value-added manufacturing, we want to look at how we can embed ourselves as a foundation member of what Kezad is looking to do,” added Devaraja.

Automechanika Dubai, the largest automotive aftermarket trade exhibition in the wider Middle East, provided the ideal platform for this announcement, emphasising the show’s role as a hub for groundbreaking partnerships and cutting-edge advancements in the automotive sector.

Automechanika Dubai 2024 concluded today, having welcomed 2,228 global exhibitors from more than 62 countries and an audience of industry leaders and professionals to showcase innovation, foster connections, and drive the future of mobility.

