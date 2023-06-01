A couple of degree respites for residents as temperatures dip in the country. Mercury will likely reach 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

The UAE weather on Thursday will be generally fair and partly cloudy. According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), it will be dusty at times. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times during daytime, will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The highest temperature recorded in the country on Wednesday was 45.7°C in Dhadna (Fujairah) at 11:30 UAE Local Time.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).