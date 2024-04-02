The UAE has condemned in the strongest terms the Israeli occupation forces targeting of the World Central Kitchen team – the UAE’s partner in the Amalthea Initiative to strengthen the humanitarian response to civilians in northern Gaza – which resulted in the deaths and injuries of a number of humanitarian relief workers.

The UAE held Israel fully responsible for this dangerous development, and called for an urgent, independent and transparent investigation, and punishment of those who have committed this heinous crime in contravention of international humanitarian law.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its deep regret for the loss of life, and conveyed its sincere condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims and their countries, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

The Ministry stressed the importance of an immediate ceasefire, and avoiding the targeting of civilians, organisations, civilian facilities, and relief organisations.

The Ministry also urged to desist from imposing restrictions on humanitarian aid, and using food as a weapon, and to immediately provide protection to humanitarian relief personnel without delay.