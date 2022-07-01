ABU DHABI - President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.

During the meeting, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed President Widodo and expressed his hope that the visit will help advance the overall bilateral ties between the UAE and Indonesia.

They also discussed their cooperation in the areas of investment, the economy, trade and development to support their sustainable development efforts, as well as their views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said the relations between the UAE and Indonesia have witnessed recent advancement, stressing the UAE’s keenness to enhance their cooperation and coordination, and noting the signing of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) between the two countries that will strengthen their ties.

He then lauded Widodo’s role in strengthening the overall relationship between the two countries in recent years, as well as his keenness to ensure the CEPA’s success, noting the historic and deep-rooted ties between the two countries.

Widodo commended the deep-rooted relations between the two countries, noting that they share the same human values and believe in the importance of coexistence and cooperation. He also expressed his happiness about the continuous development of ties at all levels.

He also lauded the efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and his role in enhancing the bilateral ties between the two countries, expressing his keenness to further advance their cooperation and encourage mutual investments for the benefit of the two countries.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Special Affairs Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, and several other officials.

The meeting was also attended by the Indonesian delegation accompanying Widodo, including Retno Marsudi, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Prabowo Subianto, Minister of Defence; Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Trade; Erick Thohir, Indonesia's Minister of State Owned Enterprises; Pramono Anung, Cabinet Secretary; Bambang Susanto, Head of the Capital Authority of Nusantara; Ridha Wirakusumah, Indonesia Investment Authority CEO; Husin Baqis, Indonesian Ambassador to the UAE, and several senior officials.