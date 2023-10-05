President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with teachers from across the UAE on the occasion of World Teachers’ Day, and commended the vital role they play in nurturing and inspiring young people.

His Highness received the delegation at Qasr Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi, and highlighted the importance of teachers in helping future generations to develop and thrive.

He reiterated that the provision of quality education across the nation remains a key priority for the UAE.

Referencing the different nationalities of some of those assembled, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said they were a credit to their home countries and that the UAE was privileged to welcome them.

The teachers expressed their pleasure to be invited to the meeting, and thanked His Highness and the UAE leadership for their ongoing support for the education sector and its continued improvement.

Also attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian; Foundation; H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the National Media Office; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; a number of Sheikhs, and senior officials.