President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today exchanged Ramadan greetings during a phone call with His Eminence Dr Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif.

They prayed to God that the holy month be one of goodness, mercy, and blessing for the UAE and Egypt and their peoples.

His Highness and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar expressed their wishes for God to bestow peace, security, and stability across the whole world during the holy month of Ramadan.