In line with the emirate’s commitment to adopting international best practices and making healthcare services further accessible to all community members, the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), announced that Covid-19 vaccines and PCR tests will be available in pharmacies, starting July 25, 2022. Covid-19 vaccines will be provided free of charge and the PCR tests will be priced at Dh40.

This step is aimed at promoting community health and ensuring the availability of preventive vaccination services in privacy and comfort and in accordance with world-class standards. The first phase will allow community members to take PCR tests and for those eligible over the age of 18 to receive the Covid- 19 vaccination. The programme will later expand the offered services to include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu vaccine and various travel vaccines.

