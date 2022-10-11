Passengers and crew of cruise ships entering Abu Dhabi have been exempted from showing green pass on Al Hosn app to visit tourist attractions and establishments, the local authority said.

“Based on the directives of the concerned authorities issued in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, passengers and crew arriving Abu Dhabi via cruise ships are now exempt from green pass protocols to enter tourism attractions and establishments,” the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT – Abu Dhabi) said.

Instead of the app, visitors can use cards or wristbands issued by cruise ships.

“Cruise cards or cruise wristband issued by cruise ships will be used as identification for passengers and crew, to allow them to enter tourism establishments without having to show a green pass on the Al Hosn app.”

The circular has been issued to general managers of hotel and tourism establishments, event organisers and venue owners, museums, cultural and leisure sites.

Recently, the local authorities eased several Covid-19 precautionary measures, including increasing the validity of green pass to 30 days, making masks optional in majority of the public places and reducing the isolation period to five days.

