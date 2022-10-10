ABU DHABI – Younis Haji Al Khoori, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Finance (MoF), recently met with Naadir Hassan, Seychelles Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Trade; and Devika Vidot, Seychelles Minister of Investment, Entrepreneurship, and Industry; and their accompanying delegation. The meeting, which took place at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, sought to discuss means of enhancing the UAE-Seychelles strategic partnership in areas of common interest.

Al Khoori praised the strong ties between both countries, and emphasised the need to keep advancing the UAE-Seychelles relations in all areas, particularly in commercial, economic, and financial sectors. “The Ministry of Finance is keen to continue strengthening financial and economic cooperation with all countries of the world, especially the Republic of Seychelles, to advance bilateral ties and take advantage of various promising opportunities that are of benefit to both countries,” he stated.

The meeting sought to discuss the ministry’s experience in the full automation of the UAE Federal Government Budget preparation and approval and the Federal Budget Law issuing steps. It also discussed systems utilised for budgeting purposes, as well as the mechanisms in place for budget monitoring and control of spending through the Procure-to-Pay cycle. Furthermore, the meeting showcased the latest updates of the Federal Government Digital Procurement Policy, the automation of the Federal Government financial statements, and business intelligence and dashboards used by the Ministry of Finance’s Senior Management to oversee budget and revenue controls.