ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group, working in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre - Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), has announced the official launch of Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi, a platform to bridge the gap between public and private stakeholders to connect and strengthen the maritime sector.

At a town hall event attended by representatives from numerous areas across the maritime industry, participants were apprised of the benefits the Maritime Hub intends to bring to the sector and were provided with insights on topics including Abu Dhabi’s Industrial Strategy, presented by the Department of Economic Development (DED), Maritime Sustainability Passport by ESG Plus, and Decarbonisation Awareness by DNV – Maritime Hub Abu Dhabi’s’ knowledge partner.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director of Abu Dhabi Maritime, said, "The Maritime Hub demonstrates our commitment to the maritime sector's growth and prosperity. This initiative will create an unparalleled platform for stakeholders to come together, share knowledge, and drive progress that will reshape the industry landscape and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s standing as an international maritime city."

The Maritime Hub was formed following extensive research and benchmarking against other leading maritime cities such as Singapore and France. Founded on three core strategic pillars - Connect, Create and Collaborate, the Hub aims to harness collective synergies through cooperation across public and private sectors, thus bolstering growth across the entire maritime ecosystem.

By engaging with the Hub through networking events, maritime stakeholders will benefit from interaction with influential bodies, policymakers and a vibrant community of players covering offshore, maritime suppliers, shipbuilding, ship operating, dredging, maritime services, knowledge institutes, water sports and fisheries, seafarers and academia who share a common goal of charting a course toward maritime excellence in Abu Dhabi.

A committee composed of representatives from various segments of both the public and private maritime sectors will lead working groups, contributing innovative ideas, addressing challenges and guiding collaborative efforts to promote industry growth and development.

The Hub will also play a role in facilitating the maritime industry’s sustainability, by offering awareness, guidance and familiarisation on the pathway to decarbonisation, promoting best practice and the development of eco-friendly solutions to assist businesses in reducing their carbon footprint.

By forging essential links with global and domestic stakeholders, policymakers, and media, the Maritime Hub intends to elevate Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector, enhancing exposure, and augmenting its economic impact, while promoting collaboration and knowledge exchange for the benefit of all.