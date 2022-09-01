The UAE’s long-term residency programme Golden Visa has generated significant interest from expats. The cost to get the 10-year visa is competent as compared to similar schemes elsewhere.

It has been very competitively priced by authorities.

For applicants currently in the UAE, the 10-year visa will cost between Dh2,800 and Dh3,800. But for applicants outside of the UAE, the Golden Visa will cost between Dh3,800 and Dh4,800, says Nazar Musa, CEO of PRO Partner Group.

“This is a government processing fee, hence the additional cost for applications from outside the country. The exact amount is also dependent on the category in which the applicant is applying,” says Musa.

The UAE’s immigration authority, according to PRO Partner Group chief executive, will review the application with relevant government departments and in the event of the application being rejected, the applicant will receive a partial refund.

In addition, the applicant will have to pay around Dh1,000 for a medical check-up and Emirates ID processing fee. They will also be required to have UAE health insurance, the price of which varies, but starts from Dh800.

Who is eligible?

Currently, the 10-year visa is awarded to seven categories of people – property investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with exceptional talent, scientists, professionals, outstanding students and graduates and contributors to humanitarian causes.

To apply for the Golden Visa, a property investor must have invested Dh2 million and above in properties; the entrepreneur should be the owner or partner in an SME with annual revenues of no less than Dh1 million or a founder of a firm that has been sold for no less than Dh7 million; exceptionally talented individuals in the fields of culture, art, sports, digital technology; scientists, professionals in the field of IT, business, education law, culture, science and engineering etc. with a minimum salary of Dh30,000; outstanding students and graduates; and people who are distinguished members of international and regional organisations.

Advantages

The Golden Residence holders have some special advantages as they can sponsor his/her family members, including spouses and children regardless of their age, and domestic staff without limiting their number. Furthermore, there is no restriction related to the maximum duration of stay outside the UAE in order to keep the Golden Residence valid. There are other benefits for family members that allow them to stay in the UAE in the event of the death of the original holder of the Golden Residence until the end of their permit duration.

