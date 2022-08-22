Gold prices hit their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday morning, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation.

Spot gold was down at $1,743.46 per ounce, down by 0.11 per cent as of 9.12am UAE time.

In the UAE, the 24K price fell to Dh211.25 per gram on Monday morning, down by half a dirham per gram. Similarly, 22K, 21K and 18K opened lower at Dh198.5, Dh189.25 and Dh162.25 per gram, respectively.

In the latest Fed commentary, James Bullard, president of St. Louis Fed Bank, said he is considering support for a third straight 75-basis point rate hike in September and said he is not ready to say the economy has seen the worst of the inflation surge.

“The US central bank's hawkish stance has pushed up the dollar to a one-month high against major rivals, making gold more expensive for buyers holding other currencies. Meanwhile, profit booking near the $1,800 mark also weighed on the safe-haven metal. Going forward, all eyes are on the Jackson Hole Symposium scheduled next week with the re-pricing of Fed expectations set to drive the market,” said Vijay Valecha, chief investment officer at Century Financial.

He said technically, a break below $1,750 will likely open doors to the $1,725-35 region followed by $1,710. On the upside, the $1,775 followed by the $1,800 mark will likely act as strong resistance. In the UAE, 24K gold prices are likely to trade in the range of Dh207 to Dh218 this week.

