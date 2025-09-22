Emirates Water and Electricity Company (Ewec), a leading company in the integrated planning, purchasing, supply, and system despatch services of water and electricity across the UAE, highlighted its leadership in accelerating the decarbonisation of Abu Dhabi’s water and power sector.

Through the strategic integration of renewable and clean energy, advanced storage technologies, and low-carbon-intensive desalination, Ewec is delivering measurable reductions in emissions while maintaining system reliability and resilience.

Ewec's strategy directly supports the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative and the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy’s (DoE) Clean Energy Strategic Target 2035 for Electricity Production, which aims for 60% of Abu Dhabi’s power demand to be met by carbon-free sources by 2035.

By 2030, Ewec is forecasting a 54% reduction in the average carbon dioxide intensity of electricity generation, from 330kg/MWh in 2019 to an estimated 150 kg/MWh, and a 94% reduction in emissions associated with water production, from 11.5 kg/cu m in 2019 to less than 0.6 kg/cu m.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).