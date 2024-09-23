Enova, a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia and a regional leader in integrated energy and facilities management services, has announced the launch of its Artificial Intelligence Enova Virtual Assistant (AIEVA). This solution is designed to enhance the user experience for customers, job seekers, and suppliers by responding to inquiries related to Enova.

Engineered with Google Gemini, Google’s most advanced generative AI model, and developed in collaboration with Hoplo, an Italian company specialising in AI solutions, AIEVA leverages cutting-edge technology to collect information from various sources, continuously improve through interaction, and seamlessly integrate new data.

Supporting multiple languages, it efficiently processes queries and provides precise answers and recommendations to improve service delivery.

Key milestone

Enova CEO, Renaud Capris, said: “The launch of AIEVA represents a significant milestone in Enova's strategic vision to leverage advanced technologies for improved customer satisfaction. This AI-powered virtual assistant aligns with our commitment to innovation, enabling us to deliver high-quality services more effectively.

“By integrating Google Cloud’s Gemini models, we are positioning Enova at the forefront of technological advancements in energy and facilities management, supporting our goal to drive sustainable and intelligent solutions across the region.”

AIEVA will form part of Enova’s comprehensive portfolio of intelligent digital solutions for customer services, which includes Hubgrade – Enova’s smart monitoring center, Enova virtual operations, the One Enova mobile application, drone inspection capabilities, and virtual reality training.

Data-driven operations

Ziad Jammal, Google Cloud UAE Country Manager, said: “Enova's innovative use of Google Cloud's Gemini demonstrates the transformative potential of gen AI in the energy and facilities management sector. AIEVA will not only enhance customer service but also open doors to more efficient, data-driven operations. We're proud to collaborate with Enova on this exciting journey, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with AI in the UAE.”

Enova plans to further explore the potential of incorporating generative AI across a range of projects and industry solutions, supporting new innovations in integrated energy and facilities management. AIEVA could potentially offer Enova’s analysts detailed information on energy use patterns and the future impact of various energy-saving strategies, driving meaningful decision-making across the industry.--TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).