Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired a meeting of the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work, held in Al Ain. The meeting aimed to monitor the integration of municipal work and review the latest developments related to the implementation of environmental programs and projects to achieve sustainable economic and social development in the country.

Dr. Al Dahak expressed her gratitude to the UAE Council for Environmental and Municipal Work for their efforts in accomplishing various projects and initiatives to achieve the country’s vision for sustainability and the preservation of the environment and its resources.

She said: "The efforts of the Council are a fundamental driver in achieving the country's sustainable development targets. These efforts were highlighted at COP28, hosted by the UAE last December, where the country showcased its experience in environmental and municipal work, and its ambitious projects and initiatives to achieve Net Zero by 2050 through national strategies and plans."

She added: "I am confident that the Council will continue its efforts and work with the same spirit of cooperation in completing projects, as well as in developing and improving environmental and municipal services provided to the public, and contribute to the aspirations of our wise leadership in promoting sustainable development and prosperity for the people of the UAE."

The meeting reviewed the national program for combating palm tree pests and the efforts of the Ministry and the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. The meeting discussed the updates on the UAE Integrated Waste Management Agenda 2023-2026, the biological treatment of organic waste, and the development of a comprehensive program for the implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility in the country to promote the concept of a circular economy.

During the meeting, the efforts of the National Mosquito Control Program in the Northern Emirates were reviewed, as well as updates on national climate initiatives, including the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the National Dialogue for Climate Ambition, and the National Carbon Sequestration Project to plant 100 million Mangrove trees by 2030. The meeting covered the discussions held at the UAE's pavilions during COP28, as well as the outcomes of the negotiating and non-negotiating sessions of the COP28.