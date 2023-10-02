ANKARA: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the Turkish capital Ankara, which resulted in injuries to a number of security personnel.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aiming at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry expressed the UAE's solidarity with the government of the Republic of Türkiye and people, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.