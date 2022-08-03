RTA Sharjah on Tuesday announced that the 50 per cent discount on traffic violations would be continued post July 31, which was the earlier deadline.

The extension will run until October 4, 2022. The authority has said that the discount applies to fines issued from January 1, 2015 to March 31, 2022.

Fines can be paid through the following methods:

1. The SRTA website www.srta.gov.ae

2. The SRTA smartphone application

3. The SRTA headquarters in Al Azra

4. The SRTA branches in Kalba and Khor Fakkan

