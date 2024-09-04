Muscat – In a statement on Tuesday, Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology said that in cooperation with Ministry of Labour, it will nationalise 22 professions in the transportation, communications and information technology sectors from 2025 to 2027.

Initial targets for Omanisation in the transportation and logistics sector, commencing 2025, range from 20% to 50% with a phased increase planned annually until achieving 100%. Targeted roles span maritime, air and land transport, encompassing administrative, specialised and support positions, based on comprehensive workforce data analysis.

In the communications and information technology sector, the ministry aims for Omanisation rates between 50% and 100% by 2026, focusing on specific job categories.

In the communications and information technology sector, the plan specifies that by January 2025, jobs of general systems analyst, information systems network specialist and computer maintenance technician will be Omanised. By 2026, the positions of computer programmer, computer engineer and computer operator will follow. By 2027, website designer and operations analyst jobs will be Omanised.

The plan includes 14 professions in the transportation and logistics sector. Starting from September 2, 2024 jobs of commercial broker, forklift driver, marketing specialist, ship tying and securing worker, labour supervisor, loading and unloading labour supervisor, quality supervisor, new vehicle seller, quality officer, quality control manager, goods arranger and travel agent have been Omanised.

By January 2025, jobs of marine controller and ship traffic controller will be Omanised.

The ministry stated that the decision will accelerate the replacement and Omanisation efforts in the sectors it oversees. It aims to create quality job opportunities for Omani youth and contribute to the development of the local economy while leveraging local talent.

These efforts are part of Ministry of labour’s broader strategy to regulate the labour market and foster job creation for Omanis in alignment with Oman Vision 2040.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

