The Transition Investment Lab (TIL) has officially joined Stern at NYU Abu Dhabi, further strengthening the one-year full-time MBA Programme’s offerings and expertise in the field of impact investing and global finance related to sustainability.

TIL is a centre of excellence and knowledge hub for impact finance and sustainability research, with special reference to sovereign wealth fund's investments in the Middle East, Africa, and Southern-Asia (MEASA) region.

Co-funded by Mubadala and Al Maskari Holding, TIL’s mission is to meet the highest academic standards while providing strategic thinking and actionable solutions to investors in the key emerging sector of global finance.

Dean of Stern at NYUAD Rob Salomon commented, “With the addition of TIL, we anticipate exciting opportunities to engage in collaborative projects, gain insights from the centre’s esteemed experts, join vibrant centre events, and discover promising employment prospects with affiliated companies and organisations.

Students of the MBA programme will be able to access valuable research data, especially around climate finance and inclusion which is so crucial to any financial and professional education.”

NYUAD Executive Director of TIL Bernardo Bortolotti added, “Our lab has worked hard since launching in 2021 to embrace this new investment philosophy and develop a more substantive focus on how best to achieve measurable impact through the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Working in partnership with Stern at NYUAD will help us further these goals, through knowledge sharing and a mix of regional and global expertise, along with the extended support from our valued partners Mubadala and Al Maskari Holding.”

A key objective of the lab is to produce actionable, research-generated investing insights that enable global institutional investors to better evaluate high-impact opportunities in developing economies.

The NYU Stern School of Business (NYU Stern) and NYU Abu Dhabi recently established Stern at NYUAD, a one-year full-time MBA Programme providing students the opportunity to build careers in the MENA region. With educational modules in both Abu Dhabi and New York, Stern at NYUAD will welcome its inaugural class in January 2025.