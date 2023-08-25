The Ministry of Labour (MoL) on Thursday concluded the first phase of the practical training programme for Qataris, as well as those with Qatari mothers, as part of the activities of the national programme for the nationalisation of jobs in the private sector.

The programme was organised by the ministry in cooperation with companies in the insurance sector for two weeks, with the aim of increasing rates of nationalisation in them.page 2

© Copyright Qatar Tribune. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

