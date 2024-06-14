Cairo: The Japanese capital, Tokyo, will host, from July 9 to 11 the activities of the 5th session of the Japanese-Arab Economic Forum, which is organized by the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States and Japan's Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Economy, and Trade and Industry in Japan.

The Arab League said, in a statement on Thursday, that the Forum aims to discuss means to enhance economic relations between Japan and Arab countries, noting that the Forums activities feature holding seminars and visits organized by the Japanese side, including the Japan International Cooperation Authority (JICA) and the Japanese National Institute of Advanced Science Industrial and Technology (AIST).

The statement added that an economic and commercial conference will be organized between the public and private sectors from the Arab and Japanese sides, as well as an exhibition for the participation of stakeholders from the Arab and Japanese sides.

The 5th session of the Arab-Japanese Economic Forum, which is held at the ministerial level, addresses topics related to sectors of flexible economic development between Japan and Arab countries: (energy security for both supply and demand sides, digital infrastructure, and innovation with emerging technology including artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse), besides Japanese-Arabic sustainable economic development aspect: (clean energy technologies, actions for sustainable development goals, and human resources development in the field of energy and digitalization).

The Forum is held in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation signed in 2009 between Japan and the League of Arab States to enhance cooperation between Japan and the Arab countries, as it was established as a framework for dialogue at the ministerial level with the aim of enhancing economic relations between Japan and the Arab countries through cooperation in a wide range of economic fields, including trade, investment, energy, science, technology and human resources development.

