The third Kuwaiti Gaza relief aid plane has landed in Al-Arish international airport in Egypt on Wednesday carrying 40 tons of urgent humanitarian aid and medical supplies for Palestinians in Gaza. The shipment includes medical supplies such as solutions, medicine, ultra sound device as well as others, said member of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Dr. Ahmad Al-Shami to KUNA.

The shipment, which is a continuation of successive shipments of the Kuwaiti air bridge will be received by the Egyptian Red Crescent, which in turn will deliver it to the Palestinian Red Crescent through the Rafah border crossing, added Al-Shami.

The first Kuwaiti Gaza relief aid plane arrived two days ago at Al-Arish airport carrying 40 tons of humanitarian and medical supplies plus ambulance cars and was followed by another the day after carrying 10 tons of supplies.

