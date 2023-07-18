The Qatar Stock Exchange Monday gained about 55 points mainly on the back of increased buying interests of foreign and Gulf institutions.

A higher than average demand for the banking scrips was visible as the 20-stock Qatar Index rose 0.54% to 10,280.37 points.

The local retail investors’ weakened net selling had its influence on the main market, which recovered from an intraday low of 10,197 points.

However, about 54% of the traded constituents were in the red in the main market, whose year-to-date losses dropped to 3.75%.

The domestic funds were seen increasingly into net profit booking in the main bourse, whose capitalisation added QR2.57bn or 0.42% to QR607.4bn with mid and microcap segments gaining the most.

The Arab individual investors were seen net sellers in the main market, which saw a total of 0.01mn exchange traded funds (sponsored by Masraf Al Rayan and Doha Bank) valued at QR0.11mn changed hands across nine deals.

The Gulf retail investors continued to be net buyers but with lesser vigour in the main market, which saw no trading of sovereign bonds.

The Islamic index was seen gaining slower than the other indices in the main market, which saw no trading of treasury bills.

The Total Return Index rose 0.54%, the All Share Index by 0.48% and the Al Rayan Islamic Index (Price) by 0.38% in the main bourse, whose trade turnover was on the rise amidst lower volumes.

The banks and financial services sector gained 0.8%, consumer goods and services (0.52%), insurance (0.45%), industrials (0.28%) and telecom (0.23%); while real estate declined 0.53% and transport (0.26%).

Major gainers in the main market included Qatar Islamic Bank, Doha Bank, Qatar Electricity and Water, Dukhan Bank and Qatar National Cement. In the venture market, Al Faleh Educational Holding saw its shares appreciate in value.

Nevertheless, Qatari German Medical Devices, Mekdam Holding, Al Khaleej Takaful, Qamco and Widam Food were among the losers in the main market. In the junior bourse, Mahhar Holding saw its shares depreciate in value.

The foreign institutions’ net buying increased substantially to QR33.88mn compared to QR4.3mn on July 16.

The Gulf institutions’ net buying strengthened significantly to QR27.88mn against QR14.05mn the previous day.

The local retail investors’ net selling declined noticeably to QR12.68mn compared to QR30.11mn on Sunday.

The foreign individuals’ net profit booking eased marginally to QR0.93mn against QR1.53mn on July 16.

However, the domestic funds’ net selling grew considerably to QR46.53mn compared to QR0.15mn the previous day.

The Arab individual investors turned net sellers to the tune of QR1.49mn against net buyers of QR12.74mn on Sunday.

The Arab institutions’ net profit booking was up notably to QR0.14mn compared to QR0.01mn on July 16.

The Gulf retail investors’ net buying weakened perceptibly to QR0.03mn against QR0.72mn the previous day.

The main market saw a 31% decline in trade volumes to 128.18mn shares but on 4% jump in value to QR410.69mn and 26% in deals to 17,896.

In the venture market, trade volumes shrank 26% to 0.75mn equities and value by 22% to QR1.57mn, while transactions were up 2% to 144. © Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).