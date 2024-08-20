Muscat: Tethys Oil has announced that the drilling operations of the exploration well Kunooz-1 in the Fahd area on Block 58 onshore Sultanate of Oman has commenced.

“The well is planned to be drilled to a total depth of approximately 3,900 metres and drilling operations are expected to be ongoing for about 45 days,” Tethys said in a press statement.

Kunooz-1 will be drilled into the Masirah Bay formation with the Nafun play carbonates Buah and Khufai as its primary targets at depths of approximately 3,500 metres (TVD) and 3,800 metres (TVD) respectively. The well’s secondary target is the Ara/Birba carbonates at an approximate depth of 3,100 metres (TVD).

Kunooz-1 is Tethys Oil’s first exploration well on Block 58. The prospect on which the well is drilled is one of several identified on Block 58 in close proximity to well established play fairway and infrastructure in neighbouring Block 6.

Tethys Oil is, through its wholly owned subsidiary Tethys Oil Qatbeet Limited, the operator of Block 58 and holds a 100 percent license interest.

Tethys Oil is an oil exploration and production company with focus on onshore areas with known oil discoveries.

The company’s core area is the Sultanate of Oman, where it holds interests in Blocks 3&4, Block 49, Block 56 and Block 58.

Tethys Oil has net working interest 2P reserves of 21.7 million barrels of oil (mmbo) and net working interest 2C Contingent Resources of 15.5 mmbo and had an average oil production of 8,818 barrels per day during 2023.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

