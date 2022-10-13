The Sultanate of Oman may witness a gradual drop in temperatures during the next two days, Oman Meteorology said on Thursday.

A statement issued online by the meteorology said :"There are expectations for a gradual decrease in temperatures during the next two days, as the maximum temperatures in the desert and coastal areas will reach between (30-36) degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperatures may reach between (12-19) degrees Celsius in the mountainous and desert areas."

Oman Meteorology said in its daily weather forecast that the weather will be mainly clear skies over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman with chances of late night to early morning low level clouds or fog patches over parts of South Al Sharqiyah, Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates.

The expected maximum and minimum temperatures on Thursday will be 35 degree Celsius and 24 degrees respectively in Muscat, 26 degrees and 15 degree in Saiq, 39 degrees and 24 degree in Ibri, 36 degrees and 27 degrees in Rustaq, 38 degrees and 22 degrees in Haima and 36 degrees and 25 degrees in Khasab.

By: Times News Service