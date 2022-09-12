RIYADH — The charitable foundation (Takaful) has deposited the subsidies of its first batch of the Hijri year of 1444 AH, which exceeded SR134 million to about 270,000 students.



The subsidies were deposited at the schools' account, through which they would provide support for the students who are in need.



The subsidies would be granted for both students, male and female, who are studying in more than 16,000 government schools.



The support for the first batch represents the Financial Subsidy Program for this academic year, which would be divided into 2 batches, and to be granted for the students who are in need in Saudi Arabia.



This initiative comes within the framework of the continuous support from the wise leadership of Saudi Arabia. Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Sheikh, expressed his gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for their interest in students continuing their education and their excellence.



From his part, Secretary-General of the Takaful Charitable Foundation Dr. Muhammad Al-Aqili stated that the subsidy are for students who meet the approved eligibility conditions of the foundation, and were registered during the previous academic year.



Additionally, the students were identified through the processing of the data of students and their parents according to their official data, which are registered in the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Commerce and the General Organization for Social Insurance.



It is noteworthy that the Takaful also offers several supportive programs for the students who are benefiting from its services.



The students who are registered in Takaful and did not receive the financial subsidy, can benefit from the other services through the students gate on the following website: https://www.takaful.org.sa/

