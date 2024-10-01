Sur – Sur Learning City, in collaboration with Oman LNG and Oman India Fertiliser Company (OMIFCO), launched the Sur Green Initiative on Monday.

Themed ‘Enhancing the Knowledge and Skills Needed to Build Green Cities Capable of Adapting to Climate Change’, the initiative aims to address the challenges posed by climate change.

Held under the patronage of Dr Yahya bin Badr al Maawali, Governor of South Sharqiyah, the initiative is part of Sur’s ongoing efforts to mitigate the impacts of climate change. It seeks to introduce the national strategy for carbon neutrality and highlight Oman’s efforts in this direction.

The initiative will support and monitor projects implemented by relevant authorities in the wilayat to achieve carbon neutrality.

It further aims to raise awareness on the importance of investing in renewable energy and the circular economy, increase green spaces, and encourage responsible social behaviour to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

