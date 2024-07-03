Geneva: The Sultanate of Oman on Wednesday called for finding practical, innovative solutions to tackle the negative impacts of climate change.

Oman proposed the compilation of a database about areas that are most vulnerable to related damage in the near, medium and long future.

Oman made the plea in a speech during an annual conference about the negative effects of climate change, held as part of events of the 56th session of the Human Rights Council.

The speech was delivered by Idris Abdulrahman Al Khanjari, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations (UN) and International Organisations in Geneva.

Al Khanjari urged the parties concerned to make an attempt to find collective, comprehensive solutions that take into account local dimensions, anticipate change and comprise measures to ensure smooth transition, sustainability and the protection of the environment against further damage.

Al Khanjari stressed that the desired proactive, fair, sustainable and environment-friendly alternatives would contribute to shifting entire human populations to more suitable places.

The solutions should also replace production activities in a manner that ensures the safety of human livelihoods, secures justice and equity and respects social, economic and environmental laws worldwide, he added.