Muscat – The sultanate is embarking on the development of a comprehensive national plan to address and adapt to the challenges posed by climate change.

Environment Authority, in collaboration with Green Climate Fund of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, kicked off a workshop to develop the sultanate’s National Plan for Adaptation to Climate Change in Muscat on Tuesday.

The workshop aimed to identify the country’s adaptation needs and support effective planning to address the impacts of climate change across various development sectors. It focused on promoting low-carbon technologies and developing flexible strategies to manage climate-related changes.

Over two days, the workshop deliberated on enhancing national governance for climate adaptation, building capacity for implementing and monitoring the adaptation plan, and creating a solid evidence base for planning by analysing climate change impacts and strategies. Additionally, it addressed aligning national policies with adaptation goals, encouraging private sector participation and formulating a national strategy for financing the plan.

This initiative marks a crucial step towards bolstering Oman’s resilience to climate change and ensuring sustainable development.

Oman Vision 2040 and its National Energy Strategy set a target of scaling up renewables and improving energy efficiency, while the National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change and the second nationally determined contribution recognise the need for energy infrastructure resilience against climate change impacts.

The sultanate is set to host the first Oman Climate Week in February 2025 with participation of specialists from the MENA region. This landmark event organised by Environment Authority aims to galvanise global efforts towards climate action and underscores Oman’s commitment to achieving a zero-emissions future.

Oman Climate Week will be held at a critical juncture amid escalating global efforts to combat climate change and promote renewable energy solutions to mitigate the impact of global warming.

The authority’s efforts highlight the need of immediate financial measures, adaptation strategies, emissions reduction, phasing out coal, carbon pricing, and a seamless transition to renewable energy to safeguard the environment for future generations.

