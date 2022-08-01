Government entities at Modesh World, located in Dubai World Trade Centre, are hosting diverse edutainment workshops this summer. Every Wednesday in August, little ones can be a part of Little Firefighter by Dubai Civil Defence, a new workshop that will take place from 6:30pm till 7:30pm on August 3, 10, and 17, and from 8pm till 9pm on August 24. Apart from the workshops, the Modesh World experience is home to a wide range of games, shows, events, contests and workshops for the whole family to enjoy.

Dubai Public Library is starting its summer camp today and it also features a used-book fair at Hatta Library. The Dubai Public Library summer camp features a wide range of books available at the Hatta used-book fair, with prices ranging between Dh2 and Dh10. The book fair displays 2,588 books for adults and children, including children’s stories, Arabic novels, religious books, and books on law, poetry, medicine, education, technology, finance, history, and other types of knowledge. Little ones between the age of 5 and 15 can also enjoy through a range of innovative activities and workshops as part of the summer camp. Children will get to learn the art of writing; making and decorating carpets by weaving pieces of cloth; making a table out of wood; arranging flowers; making candles, perfumes, and soap; decorating cakes, making terrazzo moulds; and several other activities that will allow them to unleash their imaginations, develop their skills, and bring joy to their hearts. The summer camp is running till August 28. For more information, reach out to Dubai Public Library.

What better way to keep your children entertained and occupied during the summer than with a healthy and active camp experience? Aventura Parks summer camp has plenty of hands-on activities for your little ones till August 26. Activities kids can enjoy include Team Building, Arts & Science, and Animal Care. Choose between daily and weekly summer camps – morning, afternoon or a full day with prices starting from Dh180 per child all-inclusive of snacks, unlimited water and a gate free entry to Mushrif Park, Dubai. Each child goes home with a certificate of participation.

Dubai's Museum of the Future is inviting children for its first ever 'Future Heroes' Summer Camp featuring an array of interactive educational activities. Children between ages 6-13 can take part in the summer camp taking place three weeks in August. The themes at the camp include space exploration, sustainability, ecology, and wellbeing. It aims to cover topics including robotics and AI, coding, art and photography. Registration is now open for the Future Heroes Summer Camp. Interested participants can sign up to secure a place, with only a limited number of tickets available. Reservations can be made on the venue's official website. Each ticket includes four days of fun-filled activities, various STEAM workshops and a guided tour of the Museum of the Future. At each floor, the children will be able to use the exhibit field visit as an inspiration and relate to the different themes their activities are based on. For more information, visit Museum of the Future website.

Head to Dubai’s brand new sporting facility with FIFA-approved pitches and Downtown's most spectacular skyline as BALLERS launch their new Football Summer Camp for little ones. Designed to embody integrity, teamwork, and sportsmanship, all the while enhancing passion and love for football, the summer is starting from August 8. Suitable for kids aged 6-16 where they can learn the fundamentals of the beloved sport. The summer camp is priced at Dh1800 inclusive of fruits, water, and a Ballers jersey. Camp timings are 7:45am till 11:45am, from Monday to Friday excluding Wednesdays. Those interested are required to register by August 5. For more information, visit ballers.ae.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

