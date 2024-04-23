A source close to Hezbollah said an Israeli strike deep into Lebanon killed a fighter of the Iran-backed militant group on Tuesday as he was travelling in a vehicle.

Since Hamas's unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel triggered war in Gaza, there have been near-daily cross-border exchanges of fire between Hezbollah and the Israeli army.

The latest strike hit the Abu al-Aswad area near the coastal city of Tyre, some 35 kilometres (22 miles) from the border, an AFP journalist reported.

The source told AFP that the fighter killed was an engineer attached to Hezbollah's air defence forces.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said an Israeli drone had fired on his vehicle, which an AFP journalist said was completely burnt out.

Hezbollah has stepped up its rocket attacks on Israeli targets in recent days. On Sunday evening, it shot down an Israeli drone, both sides said.

Since October 7, at least 377 people have been killed in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters but also 70 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

Israel says 11 soldiers and eight civilians have been killed on its side of the border.