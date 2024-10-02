Muscat – The Smartech app, designed to connect clients with car cleaning and care service providers, was officially launched at Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM).

The event, held under the auspices of Dawood al Hadabi, CEO of the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), saw attendance from CEOs and officials from various investing companies at KOM.

Developed by Muscat Apps and operated by White Pearls Trading, the Smartech app targets clients seeking professional car washing services. It also serves as a valuable tool for service providers, ranging from small-scale businesses to large enterprises and their employees.