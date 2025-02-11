SHARJAH - His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree to establish and organise the Sharjah Design Centre (SDC).

The Decree stipulates the establishment of a centre in the emirate named "Sharjah Design Centre," which will have a legal personality and full capacity to conduct the necessary legal actions to achieve its goals and exercise its functions.

It will enjoy financial and administrative independence, and its ownership will belong to the Government of the emirate. The centre is designated in English as "Sharjah Design Centre" and abbreviated as "SDC".

According to the Decree, the main headquarters of the centre will be located in the Sharjah Creative Quarter within the University City of Sharjah, and branches may be established in other cities and regions of the emirate by a decision from the Ruler.

The Decree outlines the centre's objectives, including:

1. Celebrating culture, creativity, and innovation in prototype design and manufacturing in the UAE and region.

2. Supporting design and manufacturing by enhancing entrepreneurship and using design as an economic driver.

3. Integrating innovation and excellence in design and manufacturing.

4. Achieving sustainable leadership in quality and creativity in prototype design and manufacturing.

5. Promoting design and manufacturing within society, culture, education, and the economy.

6. Developing the skills of professionals and designers in prototype design and manufacturing.

The centre's competencies include:

1. Launching economically and environmentally sustainable initiatives in designing and manufacturing prototypes, including products, research projects and archival materials.

2. Establishing collaborations with thinkers, designers, manufacturers, educators, researchers, and businesses.

3. Organising exchange programmes and hosting exhibitions and events for local and international designers.

4. Providing education and professional development opportunities in design and manufacturing.

5. Creating platforms to collectively develop creative sectors through innovative design and manufacturing practices.

6. Engaging in commercial activities and participating in local and global markets to promote centre products.

7. Offering spaces for private studios, co-working areas, and exhibition spaces.

8. Seeking technical and administrative support from specialised agencies in the emirate.

9. Concluding contracts and agreements with relevant institutions after approval from the executive council.

10. Any other responsibilities assigned by the director.

The Decree also states that the centre will be managed by a director appointed by the Ruler, who will oversee all administrative and financial affairs. The director's responsibilities include:

1. Approving the general policy of the centre and monitoring its implementation.

2. Supervising the centre's operations according to applicable laws and issuing administrative decisions.

3. Issuing financial and administrative regulations and internal operating systems.

4. Signing contracts, agreements, and memorandums of understanding.

5. Representing the centre in legal and governmental matters.

6. Approving the organisational structure of the centre.

7. Approving the centre's budget and final accounts.

8. Any other responsibilities falling within the centre's objectives.

The Decree includes provisions regarding financial resources, final provisions, fee exemptions, executive decisions, enforcement, and publication.