Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) has directed development of educational facilities in various new regions of the emirate, in line with future plans and population studies, a Wam news agnecy report said.

This follows discussion by the council of a report on the needs of residential areas in Sharjah for educational facilities, in order to keep pace with the large population growth and the distribution of families in many new areas such as Al Rahmaniyah and Al Suyoh suburbs.

HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), chaired the SEC meeting, which was held in the Sharjah Ruler’s Office.

During its meeting, the SEC discussed a number of governmental issues on its agenda and reviewed the progress of work in many sectors and development projects in various cities and regions of the Emirate.

