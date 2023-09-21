Sharjah has approved the construction of Al Mudina Water Tank project in the Central Region of the emirate at a cost of AED261 million ($71 million).

HH Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, directed the start of designing and construction of the tank, which will have a capacity of 6 million cu m, the equivalent of 1.3 billion gallons of water, said a Wam News Agency report.

The strategic project aims to ensure the provision of water in the region and serve agriculture and livestock projects. Wheat is grown in Mleiha in 400 hectares in 2023 and Sharjah seeks to increase the area of land with wheat cultivation by 1,500 hectares in 2024, it said.

The tank will also serve the cattle project, which begins this year with 1,000 cows of the finest breeds, and the number will double next year to 2,000 cows. The project will also help the poultry and the sheep and goats projects, which begin this year.

