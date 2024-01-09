His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has affirmed that the kingdom’s wide-ranging democratic development, initiated by His Majesty King Hamad, will set the stage for a new phase of development, led by Team Bahrain’s unified national efforts.HRH Prince Salman said this as he met Parliament Speaker Ahmed Al Musallam, Shura Council Chairman Ali Saleh Al Saleh, their deputies and heads of committees at Gudaibiya Palace yesterday.

He underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing co-ordination and collaboration with the legislative authority to ensure the successful implementation of development plans across various sectors.HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister stressed the importance of strengthening the executive-legislative partnership to benefit the kingdom and its people, noting that Bahrain’s collective achievements reflect the efforts and determination of Team Bahrain to serve both present and future generations.

He highlighted Team Bahrain’s commitment to success and excellence across all sectors, noting its importance in advancing national development efforts. HRH Prince Salman expressed his pride in Team Bahrain’s contributions to the kingdom’s development and the prosperity of its people.The Parliament and Shura Council chiefs expressed their gratitude for HRH the Crown Prince and Prime Minister’s unwavering support for joint efforts between the executive and legislative authorities.Isa bin Salman Education Charitable Trust and Tamkeen chairman Shaikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Finance and National Economy Minister Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and several senior officials attended the meeting.

