Director of the Hajj Department at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Sattam Al-Muzayen affirmed that the number of those registered in the central registration program for Hajj for the next season has reached 43,000. These applicants include 27 thousand citizens who have not performed Hajj previously, reports Al-Rai daily. In a press statement, he indicated that all of the allocated seats for the State of Kuwait have been filled.

About 7,800 male and female pilgrims have registered in the Hajj expeditions. The central registration contributed to reducing the prices of the campaigns by 30 to 40 percent. Al-Muzayen explained that the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Hajj Affairs, began preparing early for the Hajj season. Its started immediately after the last season with the evaluation of the performance of the work of the Hajj expedition bureaus and obtaining the opinions of the pilgrims in the last season. Workshops were held with the owners of the expeditions.

He said, “We participated in the Jeddah Conference, and we met with officials of the Ministry of Hajj, Tawaf institutions and unified agents for guides. We signed several memorandums of understanding in this regard. This year, we opened registration for Hajj early. For the first time, we opened registration on January 28 for a full month. The entire numbers were nominated for this season, and we started nomination in March.

There were priorities in nomination, and the target group was the citizen segment, especially those who had never performed Hajj. It was the first category, and their number was big. The total number of those registered in the Hajj program was 43,000 for this year’s Hajj season. The first category among them is the segment of citizens who have not previously performed Hajj. It amounted to 27,000 male and female citizens. We nominated about 13,000 of them, and those registered with Hajj expedition bureaus are 7,800 pilgrims, and 200 seats remain from Kuwait’s share, which are allocated to the administrative and medical staff for the Hajj expeditions.

With regard to Hajj prices, this season we have applied the new central registration and changed the Hajj regulations. This idea has contributed to a significant reduction in Hajj prices. This is part of the ministry’s plan to provide a fair price for the Hajj season.” Al-Muzayen indicated that the prices for the services that the expedition bureaus provided in the last season have fallen by 30 to 40 percent for some campaigns. He said, “This is the first step in reducing Hajj prices, as we have another step to study the philosophy of contracts and clusters, and their establishment and arrangement, which in turn will contribute to a significant reduction in prices.”

