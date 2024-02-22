RIO DE JANEIRO — Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan engaged in discussions with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during their meeting on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' gathering in Brazil.

They deliberated on the current situation in the Gaza Strip and surrounding areas, along with the efforts being undertaken in response to these developments.

The meeting also saw the presence of Dr. Faisal Ghulam, the Saudi Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Brazil.

