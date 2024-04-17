ISLAMABAD — Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed on Tuesday that the Middle East cannot afford further conflict, amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.



Addressing a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Tuesday during his official visit to Pakistan, leading a high-level delegation, Prince Faisal urged all parties to prioritize de-escalation.



Prince Faisal and Dar called for immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. While regretting the failure of the international community to ensure ceasefire in Gaza, both leaders demanded its immediate enforcement, opening of a humanitarian corridor and averting of famine that was leading to a catastrophe.



Prince Faisal said that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which has been besieged for months due to the Israeli war, has become a necessity. He said international efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire in Gaza have been wholly insufficient. He emphasized the need for intensified efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza and stressed the urgency of implementing an immediate ceasefire.



Prince Faisal called for an immediate end to the killings and sufferings of the people of Gaza. Palestinians were already living in an unstable region leading to a catastrophe in Gaza and ‘there is no need for further confrontation’, he said adding that ‘de-escalation should be everybody’s priority.



Prince Faisal said that so far more than 33,000 people had been killed in Gaza. “They are now facing a famine like situation and starving to death as the international humanitarian aid is not getting in. It is a complete failure of the international community,” he observed.



Terming the situation unacceptable, the Saudi minister said there was no justification to it. In reality, he said, the two United Nations resolutions regarding immediate ceasefire in Gaza had not seen implementation. Efforts were seen after six Western aid workers were killed but not when 33,000 Palestinians died which showed the double standards, he regretted.



On his part, Dar said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia shared the same feelings on Gaza, while calling upon the international community to help end the genocide. “The world conscience must wake up and enforce an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid. More Palestinians should not be killed due to starvation,” he said, and demanded for a global probe into the crimes committed against humanity in Gaza.



Prince Faisal and Dar reiterated the need to build up and convert the bilateral strong partnership into a strategic partnership and further promote economic cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries. Prince Faisal termed his meetings with the Pakistani leadership very productive. He emphasized the importance of strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed commitment for strengthening of investment. “The Saudi delegation was impressed with the proactive and business focused approach of the Pakistani side. There were significant investment opportunities in Pakistan, and termed their visit ‘very positive on their perspective’, which would lay the groundwork for future ventures.”



The Saudi minister also emphasized the need to tap the untapped potential in Pakistan. “We should continue to work closely for the economic progress and regional security with historic bilateral cooperation,” he added.

