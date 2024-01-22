KAMPALA— Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed Al-Khereiji stressed the need to stop military operations in the Palestinian territories in a way that ensures the protection of civilians in accordance with international laws and international humanitarian law. He said this while delivering a speech, on behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, at the Third South-China Summit at the leadership level in the Ugandan capital Kampala on Sunday.



Al-Khereiji called for creating appropriate environment to return to serious and effective negotiations to achieve peace in accordance with the principle of the two-state solution, as well as the relevant international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative, in a way that guarantees the Palestinian people their right to establish an independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



Al-Khereiji stressed that the Kingdom is keen on the security and stability of all countries of the region and its support for everything that would serve this purpose and deepening collective cooperation to achieve development and prosperity. He emphasized that the Kingdom attaches great importance to development issues and humanitarian initiatives, supporting the countries of the South, and providing basic services to the least developed communities to build a better and more flexible future.



The deputy minister also spoke about the challenges of climate change and the importance of advancing all available climate solutions. “The Green Middle East Initiative launched by the Kingdom with the aim of charting the region’s direction in protecting the planet and nature, and how it contributes to achieving global goals,” he said while highlighting the importance of addressing the most prominent challenges resulting from the digital economy and emerging technologies.

