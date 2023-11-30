Riyadh: Built Industrial Company, a subsidiary of Ladun Investment Company, was awarded two projects worth SAR 273.06 million from Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY) on 15 November 2023, according to separate statements to the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

The first project is valued at SAR 169.49 million and covers the construction of 38 ready-made buildings on a land area of about 154,490 square meters as well as two security spots spanning nearly 38,756 square metres.

The project further includes site preparation works, besides installing roads, lighting, landscaping, and all relevant services.

The second project, which totals SAR 103.56 million in value, aims to establish a business development centre spanning 4,550 square metres on a land area of about 10,383 square metres in Jazan City.

The centre will serve government agencies and businesses in Jazan Special Economic Zone.

Meanwhile, the expected date for signing the two contracts is 17 December 2023.

In October this year, Built Industrial won a contract valued at SAR 102.57 million from the same party.

It is worth mentioning that in the first half (H1) of 2023, Ladun Investment achieved a net profit of SAR 73.14 million and revenues of SAR 652.13 million.

